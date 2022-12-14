Add some spice to a sauce that can be used on everything. We were joined by Randy Crane, and he showed us the perfect way to make a spicy tomato sauce called Fra Diavolo. It can be used on meat, pasta, or whatever.

INGREDIENTS

3 tablespoons olive oil

1 Spanish onion, finely chopped

4 cloves garlic, finely chopped

1 tablespoon red pepper flakes

3 cups canned plum tomatoes, pureed

2 tablespoons tomato paste

1 cup dark brown sugar

2 tablespoons honey

1 tablespoon chopped fresh oregano leaves

2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley leaves

2 tablespoons chopped fresh basil leaves

Salt and freshly ground black pepper



DIRECTIONS:

Heat oil in a large saucepan over medium-high heat. Add onions and cook until soft, about 4 to 5 minutes. Add garlic and red pepper flakes and cook for 1 minute. Add remaining ingredients Reduce heat to medium-low and cook until thickened, about 35 to 40 minutes. Serve with steak, chicken or Shrimp Enjoy.

