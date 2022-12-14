Add some spice to a sauce that can be used on everything. We were joined by Randy Crane, and he showed us the perfect way to make a spicy tomato sauce called Fra Diavolo. It can be used on meat, pasta, or whatever.  

INGREDIENTS  

  • 3 tablespoons olive oil  
  • 1 Spanish onion, finely chopped  
  • 4 cloves garlic, finely chopped  
  • 1 tablespoon red pepper flakes  
  • 3 cups canned plum tomatoes, pureed  
  • 2 tablespoons tomato paste  
  • 1 cup dark brown sugar  
  • 2 tablespoons honey  
  • 1 tablespoon chopped fresh oregano leaves  
  • 2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley leaves  
  • 2 tablespoons chopped fresh basil leaves 
  •  Salt and freshly ground black pepper  
     

DIRECTIONS:  

  1. Heat oil in a large saucepan over medium-high heat.
  2. Add onions and cook until soft, about 4 to 5 minutes.
  3. Add garlic and red pepper flakes and cook for 1 minute.
  4. Add remaining ingredients Reduce heat to medium-low and cook until thickened, about 35 to 40 minutes.
  5. Serve with steak, chicken or Shrimp Enjoy.  

