Add some spice to a sauce that can be used on everything. We were joined by Randy Crane, and he showed us the perfect way to make a spicy tomato sauce called Fra Diavolo. It can be used on meat, pasta, or whatever.
INGREDIENTS
- 3 tablespoons olive oil
- 1 Spanish onion, finely chopped
- 4 cloves garlic, finely chopped
- 1 tablespoon red pepper flakes
- 3 cups canned plum tomatoes, pureed
- 2 tablespoons tomato paste
- 1 cup dark brown sugar
- 2 tablespoons honey
- 1 tablespoon chopped fresh oregano leaves
- 2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley leaves
- 2 tablespoons chopped fresh basil leaves
- Salt and freshly ground black pepper
DIRECTIONS:
- Heat oil in a large saucepan over medium-high heat.
- Add onions and cook until soft, about 4 to 5 minutes.
- Add garlic and red pepper flakes and cook for 1 minute.
- Add remaining ingredients Reduce heat to medium-low and cook until thickened, about 35 to 40 minutes.
- Serve with steak, chicken or Shrimp Enjoy.
