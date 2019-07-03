Fourth of July nails and makeup

Show your pride with festive nails and makeup! Surae, Reagan, and Nicea showed us how to give yourself a makeover this Independence Day. Whether they were successful is up for debate. They pulled out the red, white, and blue nail polish as well as eyeliner and shadow. You are going to want to try it at home!

Paint your nails any color you choose, but don’t forget to add a fun design. You can even pull out the craft glitter and sprinkle it over your wet nails. Let them dry and then use a clear top coat to keep the glitter in place.

You can also mix up your daily makeup routine with some blue eyeliner and red lipstick!

There are many ways to show your patriotic pride this month. Don’t be afraid to mix up your beauty routine with red, white, and blue!