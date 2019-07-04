Fourth of July in Murray Park

Deena Marie kicked off the Fourth of July morning in Murray park at 296 E Murray Park Avenue, where she chatted with Mayor Camp, on all that the park has to offer this year.

The Murray City parade began in the 1930’s and has grown each year, thanks to it’s central and convenient location.

The float for 2019 is a collaboration of roughly 2800 students from around the state, and the artistic banners that you’ll see accompanying the float embody the theme, “We are Murray.”

There are events, entertainment, and activities happening throughout the day, starting with a 6:30 am breakfast, and ending with an exciting 30 minute firework show.

For a full list of the day’s events, visit: https://www.murray.utah.gov/283/Fun-Days