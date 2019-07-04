Do you want a fourth of July treat that looks just as good as it tastes? We have the perfect dessert for you! Emily Gibson joined us in the kitchen to make a Fourth of July dessert pizza. For more of Emily’s recipes, visit Instagram: @emilinethegreat .
Ingredients:
- 1 large egg
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- ¼ cup honey
- 2 tablespoons coconut oil, softened
- 2 cups blanched almond flour
- ½ cup coconut flour
- ½ teaspoon baking soda
- pinch of salt
- /2 cup blueberries
- 1/2 cup strawberries
- 1/2 cup blackberries
For filling:
- 3 oz. cream cheese
- 1/2 cup nonfat Greek yogurt
- 1.5 – 2 tablespoons honey (or more depending on how sweet you like it!)
- Zest from 1/2 lemon
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 350ºF and grease a 10-inch cast iron or round pan. Set aside.
- Mix wet ingredients in a medium-size bowl. Set aside.
- In a separate bowl, mix dry ingredients.
- Slowly add dry ingredients to wet ingredients. The dough will be thick, and it’s easier to mix and knead the dough with your hands until combined (it helps to wet your hands with water to keep the dough from sticking to your hands). Form into a ball.
- Place the dough ball into your greased round pan and evenly flatten the dough to the bottom of the pan.
- Take a greased spatula and carefully separate cookie dough from the edge of the pan to make removal easier after baking (see photo for example).
- Bake for 14-17 minutes.
- While crust is baking, place all ingredients for the filling into a blender or single serve smoothie cup and blend until smooth. It should be thick and creamy.
- Let crust cool and then remove from pan. Evenly spread filling over the top of the crust.
- Decorate fruit pizza with berries and garnish with lemon zest.
- Place in the fridge and let sit for 15-20 minutes.