Four ideas for your time at home

We turned the focus of Deena’s weekly Out and About segment on things you can do while staying inside or close to home! Just because we can’t go out as much as we may like right now, doesn’t mean there’s not plenty to do indoors. Here are four ideas that cover it all: something you can create, something for your mind, something to be entertained by, and something physical! Enjoy, and tell us what you’re doing to stay busy and creative at home!



1- The Charlotte Moss collage challenge.

For every collage you make, she donates $100 to Feed America. Get crafty and creative!

Check it out on her instagram https://www.instagram.com/charmossny/



The Getty Museum Challenge will have you dressing up and cracking up. A simple google search of this will tell you all you need to know. Recreate famous works of art with whatever you have laying around your house! Think you can beat these two recreations of “Girl with a Pearl Earring?” Let’s see!



2- Glennon Doyle’s new memoir “Untamed” tells us what happens when women dive deep to find their voice. “This is how you find yourself”.

https://untamedbook.com/



3- “Tales from the Loop” is a new and original series on Amazon. There are 8 mind bending episodes in season one about the people who live above The Loop, a machine built to explore the mysteries of the universe!



4- Get outside and find the nearest (vacant) basketball hoop! Deena shows us her skills, and says it’s been both a great physical and family bonding activity. Just remember to observe safe physical distancing and sanitize the ball if a friend happens to join you.

