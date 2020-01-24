Four ideas for the weekend

Today is the last day to see the work of Collin Bradford’s latest. “Temporary Configurations of Earth’s Matter” is at Granary Arts in Ephraim Utah. Bradford’s work explores the incompleteness of the various ways we can know and represent the land: first-person observation, photographs, surveying, walking, satellite imagery, 3D scans of the earth’s surface taken from space shuttles, etc. Having experimented with these different methods, Bradford is less concerned with images and the apparatuses that produce them. He addresses the land more directly, turning toward the dirt and rocks themselves, the stratified cliffs, the Gambel oaks, and investigates more deeply how everything we know is only a temporary configuration of the land’s matter. More at https://www.granaryarts.org



Looking ahead to January 30th, next Thursday is “She Talks Utah,” an event held as part of the Utah Women’s Leadership Speaker & Dialogue Series. Each “She Talks Utah” features several engaged, accomplished, and entertaining Utah women who share their personal stories, ideas, and passions surrounding a specific theme. For 2020, we have invited five fabulous Utah women from various backgrounds and sectors to speak briefly about how remembering the history of Utah women can help us shape our future as families and communities. Happening at 6:30 pm at Utah Valley University Grand Ballroom at 800 West University Parkway in Orem. Details at visitsaltlake.com/event/she-talks-utah/17017/



Superhero Saturday at Thanksgiving Point happens tomorrow, Saturday. Come join us in the Show Barn on Saturday, January 25th from 10 am to 2pm for this family-fun event. Dress in your favorite superhero costume, you can participate in a costume parade with the other aspiring superheros present. The Show Barn will be packed with inflatable obstacle courses, slides, bounce houses, and of course, superheros! There will also be a live DJ supplying music, dancing, giveaways, a magic show, concessions and so much more. Don’t miss out on this super event and party! Special Guests, Become a Superhero’ activities and 501st Legion Star Wars Guests.

More at thanksgivingpoint.org/events/superhero-saturday



Chinese New Year train with Heber Valley Railroad tonight at 7 pm. This two hour round trip includes a Chinese New Year-themed ride, with trivia, music, tea, and fortune cookies. You’ll enjoy Chinese as well as traditional “western” music. Arrive early for the old west gunfight at the depot at 6:30pm just before boarding at 6:45. Family friendly fun, come celebrate the Year of the Rat! Details at hebervalleyrr.org/chinese-new-year-train/

