Four fun ideas for your weekend

There is a special performance of the musical Xanadu to benefit Utahns suffering from ALS tonight Friday October 27th at 10:30 pm, and tomorrow Saturday October 28th at 11:00 am, and 10:30 pm. ALS can start anywhere in the body, and remains a terminal disease with no known treatment. The idea for this benefit comes from our local theatre community where beloved local director, Chris Clark has been thriving through the disease the last 3 years. Xanadu is near to his heart, and one of his favorite shows he’s directed. Hale Centre Theatre in Orem is loaning their space for the production. Tickets and details at webticketing.haletheater.org/showdates.php?s_id=514

Fundraiser for the American Cancer Society tonight, Construction Vs Cancer: The Big Dig is tonight, Friday September 27th from 5-8 at the Utah State Fair Park. This gives local children the unique opportunity to attend an event where they can operate heavy machinery like excavators, scissor lifts, and more. Open to the public, it provides a festive fair like atmosphere for young cancer patients and their families. Funds raised go directly to pediatric cancer research. Individual tickets are $10, and a family pass of 5 or more is $50 Tickets and details at acsslc.ejoinme.org/utbigdig

The Sundance Harvest Market at the Sundance Resort in Provo tomorrow is happening tomorrow, Saturday September 28th from 10 am to 4 pm. Join local artists and craftsmen, live music, delicious treats and activities for all ages! The fall foliage amid the splendor of Mt. Timpanogos provides a beautiful backdrop for this event each year. Over thirty local artists and craftsmen as well as several Sundance outlets will be featured. Local vendors sell everything from jewelry, pottery, art and photography, to wooden canoes, soaps, lotions, clothing, accessories and much more. Several of the Sundance outlets will also have booths at the market. There will be live Bluegrass/Americana music and an array of delicious Sundance foods to enjoy. More at www.sundanceresort.com/events/harvest-market/

Popular Park City Wine Fest is taking place next weekend, and is nearly sold out! However, there are still tickets available for events happening Thursday October 3rd, and Friday October 4th. Raise your glass and join a select group of wineries as they present their best of show in this intimate tasting experience. Set at the Montage Deer Valley, this event selects the gems in participating wineries portfolios for you to sip, swirl, and savor. Only 90+ point ratings, reserve bottles, and high price points will make the cut in this unique tasting opportunity. Executive Chef Shawn Armstrong will create delectable samples to accompany these fine wines and end the night with an unforgettable tasting. Limited tickets available. Tickets and details at http://parkcitywinefest.com