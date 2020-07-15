Fossil Shack is all things fossils and we dig it!

Fossil Shack LLC is a family owned and operated company in Salem, UT who do nearly everything in the fossil industry, owner Seth Sorensen tells us. We’re talking fossil excavation, preparation, restoration, installation, sales, displays, and design! They produce fossil tools, fossil adhesives, and preservatives that are used throughout the industry, as well as build educational kits which which are both sold and donated to schools and classrooms.



American Fossil LLC is a company Seth co-owns and operates with good friends Patrick Hogle, and Jeff Peterson. It is a fossil quarry like no other, they have created an industry called Paleo-Tourism providing the opportunity for anyone to come to the quarry and dig fossils. What truly sets the company apart from competitors, is that they allow guests to keep every fossil they find!

Fossil Shack has worked with, and provided specimens to: American Museum of Natural History, Florida Museum of Natural History, Fossil Butte National Monument, Lee Kong Chain Museum in Singapore, Utah Valley University, and The National Museum of China Dinosaur Ridge.They are also supporters of many schools, civic groups, and American Indian Services



Seth has authored: History’s Aquarium – The Treasures of Fossil Lake, Head Full of Rocks – The Mostly True Tales of a Commercial Paleontologist, and The Utah Story. Seth has also consulted for Popular Science and other publications.

To learn more, hop online at www.fossilshack.com and follow along on instagram @fossilshack

Deena Manzanares Deena Marie Manzanares is a Utah native, but lived in NYC for a few years while attending the Atlantic Theater Company Acting School. Locally, she has worked as a professional actor for years in both stage and film.







