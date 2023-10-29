Watch Taste Utah Sundays at 9:30am on ABC4 Utah - Get Tasting Utah!

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – Founded in 2018 by award-winning pastry chef Andrew Corrao, it’s said that Forty Three Bakery lives at the crossroad of traditional bakery fare and comtemporary intrigue.. now that sounds appetizing!

From delicious danishes, to croissants, donuts and other pastries and drinks – there’s a treat for everyone to enjoy at Forty Three Bakery.

Explore the menu at FortyThreeBakery.com.

Stop by the bakery in person:

Forty Three Bakery

733 West Genesee Ave, SLC

Open Tuesday-Sunday, 7am-3pm

