SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — Making forts is not just for the kids at this years Fort Building Festival. Easton Harvey, from Fort Nation, and Jessica Kingston, the representative of Hope After Polygamy, joined forces to create an experience like no other.

From the makers of festivals like Lantern Fest, Slide the City, Color Me Rad, and Dirty Dash, Fort Nation is not just another festival; it’s a journey back in time. Taking place on October 7, 2023, at Sugar House Park from 4 pm to 10 pm, this one-of-a-kind event will be enjoyed by kids and adults alike. There will be live music, captivating stories, live comedians, and more.

This is also a great opportunity to give back. Fort Nation proudly partners with Hope After Polygamy, a charity dedicated to aiding those who have escaped polygamy, helping them stand on their own two feet and pursue an education.

