- They’ve made us laugh on our way to work for the past 18 years. Former radio hosts Frankie Corrigan and Jessica Ferguson were morning drive staples on Utah radio until they seemingly disappeared from the airwaves last April. Now the dynamic duo is back together and on a brand new podcast that just launched this week.
- So where have they been? Frankie says they came back from vacation last year and had been told to implement changes, “it apparently wasn’t working. And they said due to economic reasons we are letting you go immediately. And they walked us out, like criminals. And that was the part that hurt the most.” Jess says, “This was not easy. Thank God we decided to stay together because of our fans our friends our listeners. And we are family and we’re not going anywhere. And nobody is going to tell us we are done and nobody is going to keep us down. So our podcast launched yesterday and we are top 50 podcasts already. Which is so exciting!” Jess says they want to be real with listeners and they don’t want to stay in a place that they weren’t supposed to be. Neither host could talk about what happened until now and say the last several months have been “very hard”.
- Jess says the good news is that the two have remained best friends, their families are best friends and they’ve had so much support and love it just felt like a natural progression to continue to do what they do best. Both say being on the podcast together feels different and it feels right. If you would like to tune in to listen to our good friends Frankie and Jess, their podcast is out right now: listentofrankieandjess.com it’s available on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.
Former radio hosts Frankie and Jess are back on a brand new podcast
by: Nicea DeGering
Posted:
Updated:
