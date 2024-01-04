- She’s now a mom of two, but when she sat down on the Good Things Utah set all of those years ago, Ali Monsen was newly married and a new face here at ABC4. She stopped by the show to update us on everything she’s been doing and share a big announcement.
- “Jaden, my sweet husband, was literally raising these kids on his own and I was back in the hospital after the birth for several months.” Ali says she had a great delivery, but then a week later everything started spiraling. She was on the verge of a stroke and feeding tubes, and says she just wasn’t present. When she and Jaden discussed having another child, they both feel like it’s the right time to make the announcement that they are hoping to find a surrogate.
- “This is the path we think we want to pursue. We know we have more children and have to figure out how to get them here. So we are just searching for the right lady out there that may be willing to help.”
- Ali is hoping to bring a new baby home to a house she and her family have been renovating for more than a year. She brought pictures of the extensive process, and is spending the night in the home for the very first time tonight! Ali welcome home, and we will always save a seat for you on our GTU couch anytime you can stop by!
Former GTU host Ali Monsen stops by with an update on her life and an announcement
by: Nicea DeGering
