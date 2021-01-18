Former first lady Michelle Obama shares a makeup free selfie for her birthday

- On hour two of GTU this morning – What will beauty shopping look like in 2021? We asked the makeup experts and Surae has the changes that you will see soon from Ulta and Sephora.
- One beauty trend is already popping up on TikTok. Instead of getting rid of dark circles, you put them back on with pink and purple makeup. Yes? No? See why TikTok users feel divided.
- And happy birthday to former first lady Michelle Obama, she turned 57 years old over the weekend and posted an unfiltered, bare face selfie to social media. We have the positive reaction from family and friends.
- Plus, our new mom to be Deena shares her plans for labor coming up in May, and one mom blogger is doing the same. But she says in all the planning, don’t forget about having the actual baby! We’ll explain why her worries are now going viral.
- And at the end of the show, one woman gets turned into her employer’s Human Resources office for not washing her hair. We’ll tell you the swift reaction on the internet. Hope you join us for the second hour of GTU.