Former Dancing with the Stars pro joins forces with the Special Olympics

Former Dancing with the Stars pro, Louis Van Amstel, joined us on the show today to share a big announcement! For the past six years, Amstel has been working with Utah’s Special Olympics to make Dance an official sport and he is elated to announce that the day has come.

Dance will be announced as an official sport this Saturday at Utah’s very first Special Olympics DanceSport event happening at the Masonic Temple in downtown SLC. Scott Weaver, president, and CEO of Special Olympics Utah explained the importance and impact this will have on these individuals with disabilities.

When asked why dance is so important, Amstel explained that in addition to keeping you in good physical shape, the mental and emotional benefits are therapeutic for every person, disability or not. He expressed the beauty it is when you witness the ability of the so-called, intellectually disabled through dance.

If you would like to get involved or attend the event happening this Saturday, visit their website.

We were pleased to get a special performance by dancers:

Nathanial Love, Sophie Erickson, Sadie Seacrest, and Travis Willis today at the start of Hour 1.