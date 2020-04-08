Former Bachelor Colton Underwood chats with us about his new book

- On Good Things Utah today – We chat with Colton Underwood about his recent diagnosis with Covid-19 and what else he’s been doing since his time on the Bachelor. He has a brand new memoir that he’s hoping fans will love. Plus, Disney is considering big changes when it’s parks reopen, we’ll tell you what those are. And what is the age that parents across America say is the very toughest with their kids? The answer might surprise you (hint: it’s not the terrible twos!) Actress Helen Mirren posts a makeup-free selfie for a charitable reason, we’ll show you the picture. And should you go to the grocery store to get essentials this week? Find out why doctors say if you can stay home, now it’s more important than ever.
