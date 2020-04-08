Former Bachelor Colton Underwood chats with us about his new book

Typically at this time of year, designer Chantel Galloway of Chantel Lauren Designs would be busy creating gowns for wedding season. Since many couples are now choosing to postpone their wedding, some all the way until next year, she's gotten creative with scraps, coming up with a way to contribute to the community. The scraps are the leftover material from cutting wedding dresses. Saved in categorized boxes, she always finds a use for them, but now, they're becoming the most beautiful face masks you've ever seen!

Washable, and reusable, the inside is polyester, with a lace outside. Wear them as a bride, she'll match them to your dress and wedding party, or wear them while running essential errands. Chantel even has options for men. Straps are soft, and adjustable. You want a tight fight, yet comfort, and she can offer that.

Best of all, for every mask purchased, Chantel Lauren Designs donates three masks to those on the front lines. www.chantellauren.com

Nicea and Surae also show us a quick and simple hack to create your own makeshift mask in the meantime by using a bandanna and two hair bands! Watch how easy this step by step process is!