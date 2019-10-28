Form of a Girl Unknown at Salt Lake Acting Company

Lead actor Amanda Morris describes Salt Lake Acting Company’s current production, Form of a Girl Unknown as, “a coming of age story about a girl who’s on the verge of womanhood, who goes on a journey to self.”

Originally from Jamaica, Amanda is a New York Based actor. She tells us that her character, twelve year old Amali, is “hungry for knowledge, and always trying to educate herself more, which is something I love about her. So even though she knows a lot because she reads a lot, as she says, she also knows that there’s something more to learn.”

Producing director Justin Ivie tells us that Form of a Girl Unknown is an award winner from The Davey Foundation, which sponsored a week long workshop developing the play at SLAC, before receiving it’s current world premiere.

The set design is unique, becoming a forest, bathroom, class room, and living room. Justin showed us some of what goes on behind the scenes, and how the set is able to shift so quickly following Amali’s journey.

SLAC is partnering with Volunteers of America to collect feminine hygiene products for at risk youth throughout the run of the show.

For tickets and more, visit Salt Lake Acting Company at 168 West 500 North in Salt Lake City, or online at www.saltlakeactingcompany.org