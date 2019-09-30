Forgotten carols performance is returning with a new twist

The Forgotten Carols stage performance is a show that recounts the story of Christ’s birth as told by little known characters in the nativity story. The accounts from the Innkeeper, the Shepherd and others, reminds us of what the world has forgotten about Christmas.

Michael McLean, the creator and performer in the show, has been putting this performance on for 28 years now. After 28 years McLean says he has actually changed it up. He tells us the actors and songs remain the same, but he added a magical twist. He urges all who haven’t and even those who have to come see what he has in store this year.

The Forgotten Carols have 19 performances starting November 26th and goes until December 23rd. Buy tickets, find showtimes, and more information on their website www.forgottencarols.com