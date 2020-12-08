Forget the Christmas jammies, this year it’s all about the onesie

- On Good Things Utah today – We are all about cozy in 2020, so why not get pajamas that you can just zip up and go! The Christmas onesie is making a huge splash in 2020 and we’ll show you all the festive styles.
- Plus, we share the heartbreaking news that the editor of Salt Lake Magazine, Mary Brown Malouf, has passed away. We’ll share what her friends at the magazine have said about her incredible life on social media this morning.
- The Kardashians say the family is cancelling their annual Christmas party this year. Khloe Kardashian posted on social media that because of the restrictions in California, they will postpone till next holiday season. And speaking of postponing, should you give gifts this year? We talk to an etiquette expert about easing your way into gift giving in a year that is anything but normal.
- And at the end of the show this morning, we are starting to look back on the year that was. We have the top 2020 quotable quotes of the year. See if you can remember who said our interesting top five. Hope you join us for a Tuesday edition of GTU.