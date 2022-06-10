- On Good Things Utah Hour 2 this morning – One mom says don’t stress out this summer, she plans to take it easy: “I don’t know about y’all, but I’m tired. With a capital T. Physically, mentally, and emotionally. I want a break. I need a break. Enter: summer break. The oxymoron of all oxymorons. Unless of course, you embrace lazy parent summer — which I do with every fiber of my being. Let me explain. When my kids were wee little lads (have I been hearing too much Royal Family coverage in the news?), we filled our summer break to the brim with camps and classes. Kids were flying in different directions at the same time. Keeping up with the carpool schedule required some kind of expert level project management skills. Which I do not have. After mornings spent driving them here and there, squeezing in a few hours of work when I could, there was often an impromptu trip to the public pool with friends (where I sometimes took work calls or wrote out an article on my phone). After a quick dinner, I’d finish up the work that I didn’t get done during the day. These were amazing, glorious summers. They were also utterly exhausting.” Tune in to see what she plans on doing this summer instead!
- Plus, Britney Spears and Sam Asghari are offering a first glimpse into their wedding day. The day after PEOPLE confirmed the couple tied the knot on Thursday evening, the pop star, 40, and the actor-model, 28, released photos of their ceremony. The couple wed in front of about 60 guests — including famous friends Madonna, Paris Hilton, Kathy Hilton and Drew Barrymore — in Los Angeles. Spears wore a gown by famed fashion house Versace and walked down the aisle to Elvis Presley’s “Can’t Help Falling in Love,” according to sources.
- And Jennifer Lopez apparently didn’t hold back her feelings about sharing the 2020 Super Bowl halftime stage with her fellow Latina pop star Shakira. In a scene in her new Netflix documentary, “Halftime,” in which she was planning her half of the performance with her music director Kim Burse, Lopez said it was “the worst idea in the world” to have two people share the headlining spot of the halftime show, as reported by Entertainment Weekly. The film premiered at the Tribeca Festival on Wednesday night.
- In our Bonus Hot Topics for you this morning – Our favorite summer snacks!