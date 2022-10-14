- On Good Things Utah Hour 2 this morning – Are you tired, stressed and overwhelmed? Changing finances makes it hard to pay your bills every month. You wonder how the conflict in the world will affect the bigger picture. You feel the growing divisions in your country, often dividing along political lines — you feel little hope for the world. Thankfully, you can begin your healing through the Enneagram. You don’t have to stay stuck in hopelessness and despair. You don’t have to pretend everything is good in the world. The answer lies in learning to access your nine motivations and three instincts with the Enneagram. The Enneagram gives us a map to inner wholeness. It reveals nine different motivations we all need to be healthy and shows you which one you get stuck in. It not only shows you where you get stuck, but it also offers you a way to freedom. Healing through the Enneagram can enhance your life. It also helps you find inner peace by teaching you how to strengthen your three biological drives (self-preservation, social and sexual), and this is what we will focus on in this article. When you are healthy in your Enneagram type and balanced in your instinctual drives, you will have all you need to stay grounded during turbulent times. Tune in for more or click here: https://www.msn.com/en-us/health/wellness/3-simple-ways-to-find-peace-when-you-feel-utterly-out-of-sorts/ar-AA12Wjqa
- Plus, with rising inflation and fears of an impending recession, it might not feel like a good time to plan an elaborate vacation. But that doesn’t mean you can’t escape the monotony of everyday life and put on your explorer hat every once in a while. A great way to travel and unwind without over-extending your budget is by taking a “nearcation.” According to the travel marketplace Outdoorsy, Americans are increasingly looking to explore a little closer to home and prioritize “nearcation” experiences. But what exactly is a nearcation and how do you take full advantage of this kind of trip? Below, travel experts break it down. What exactly is a “nearcation”? “A nearcation is simply a vacation that you take close to home,” said travel blogger Sean Lau. “This could be in your own city or town, or even just in the next state over. The beauty of a nearcation is that you don’t have to do any extensive planning. Nearcations are becoming increasingly popular as people look for ways to save money and time.” The ladies share ideas for finding the perfect “nearcation” near you!
- At the end of the show – We often talk about looking out for red flags in relationships, but what about the green ones? So if you’re wondering whether to settle down with your current partner, it might be worth taking a step back and asking yourself whether he ticks the boxes below. If he doesn’t, that doesn’t mean he isn’t the one for you. But if he does, you’ve likely got a pretty good egg on your hands. Tune in as the ladies discuss or click here: https://www.yahoo.com/now/man-9-qualities-never-let-071404377.html Hope you tune in to these Hot Topics and more this morning on a Friday edition of GTU.