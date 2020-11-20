Forget March Madness brackets, this time of year it’s all about Sidesgiving

- On the second hour of GTU this morning – If you need something to do with the family on Thanksgiving, why not try and figure out the greatest side dish ever? Surae tells us how to print off the Sidesgiving Bracket Challenge. (don’t worry, everybody wins!)
- Plus, more Grandmas and Grandpas are saying “don’t call me that!” We look into why nicknames have become more popular for older Americans than the traditional titles. This is for all the Nanas and Pop Pops out there:)
- And for parents of teenagers, a new study says don’t worry so much about kids spending a lot of time in their rooms. Alone time is important, it’s just how they use it.
- Finally, Ryan Reynolds says he has a favorite child. What? Do you? We explore if its actually okay to say THAT sentence out loud.
- And at the end of the show, it’s all about the holiday goodies! From customizing your own package of Oreos, to getting Cinnabon frosting to go, we have the delicious treats that you need to snuggle up at home with this holiday season. Hope you join us for a fun Friday edition of GTU this morning!