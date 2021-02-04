For parents: There are two words that can stop a tantrum

- On the second hour of GTU this morning – Get up, get out and get moving! Apparently we can’t use the cold as an excuse – walks are good for you year round, according to doctors. They boost our physical health and our mental health, and they help us get the exercise we need. “Walking is an ideal option in terms of physical activity. It requires no specialized skill – everyone knows how to walk. It’s low impact and safe,” says Dr. Cedric Bryant, president and chief science officer of the American Council on Exercise.
- Plus, can gradually gaining weight throughout your lifetime, extend your lifespan? A new study says yes, Surae explains the findings for us.
- And what if we told you there are two words that could stop your child’s tantrums dead in their tracks? Experts say try this: “Show me.” Reagan tells us how to use the phrase the right way.
- Finally, a journalist starts a new podcast exploring the world of mom influencers. We’ll tell you the surprising things she found. Hope you join us for a busy Thursday edition of GTU Hour 2!