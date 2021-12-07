Football star, Britain Covey, partners with Bridle Up Hope

University of Utah Football football player, Britain Covey and his cousin Victoria Covey joined the hosts to talk about a very important topic. Unfortunately, many people, athletes, students, and family members alike struggle with mental health. This topic hits home for the Covey family, so they are passionate about making an impact for good.

As Utah’s wide receiver, Britain decided he wanted to use his platform for good and chose Bridle Up Hope: The Rachel Covey Foundation as his charity of choice. Britain has had two cousins take their lives due to depression and anxiety, one of them being Rachel Covey. He expressed that he wants to be an advocate for mental health issues and bring awareness and hope to the girls and families struggling with this silent battle. He wants people to know they are not alone, they are loved, and there is hope.

Victoria Covey explained Bridle Up Hope’s mission. It is to inspire hope, confidence, and resilience in girls and women struggling with depression, anxiety, trauma, and abuse through their program that includes equestrian training, life skills development, and service at the barn with principles from The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People integrated throughout.

The Covey’s shared a powerful message and inspired viewers to get involved. Britain started a Go Fund Me page, and his goal is to raise $10K for Bridle Up Hope. You can also visit BridleUpHope.org/Donate They hope to be able to get 500 people to donate just $10 per month. This will provide 25 scholarships for girls and women this next year.

If you or someone you know needs help and wants to sign up for the program, visit BridleUpHope.org/sign-up or call 801.709.3339.