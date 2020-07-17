Foody Fellowship shows us 3 must-try restaurants

Steven Kinyon from Foody Fellowship was in studio today bringing us items from three restaurants that you simply must try! Find Steve at foodyfellowship.com and on Insta @foodyfellowship
C&B Maddox
Instagram: @cbmaddoxlayton
Cbmaddox.com
698 N Main Street.
Layton, UT 84041
Fried chicken
Mashed potatoes and white country gravy
Fresh baked rolls & cornpones with honey butter
Chicken sandwich
Chicken tenders & ranch
Chocolate cream pie
Fresh strawberry pie
Rewhipped
Instagram:@Rewhipped
Rewhipped.com
13292 S 5600 W
Herriman, UT
Cookies
Hand Pies
Regular Pie
Macarons
Little America Coffee Shop
Instagram: @LittleAmericahotel
Littleamerica.com
500 S Main Street
Salt Lake City, UT
Hot Turkey Sandwich
Homemade mashed potatoes and gravy
Chicken Noodle Soup: Available Sundays
Chef Bernhard’s Granola Parfait
Homemade Granola