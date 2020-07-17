Foody Fellowship shows us 3 must-try restaurants

Good Things Utah

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

Steven Kinyon from Foody Fellowship was in studio today bringing us items from three restaurants that you simply must try! Find Steve at foodyfellowship.com and on Insta @foodyfellowship

C&B Maddox
Instagram: @cbmaddoxlayton
Cbmaddox.com

698 N Main Street.
Layton, UT 84041

Fried chicken
Mashed potatoes and white country gravy
Fresh baked rolls & cornpones with honey butter
Chicken sandwich
Chicken tenders & ranch
Chocolate cream pie
Fresh strawberry pie


Rewhipped
Instagram:@Rewhipped
Rewhipped.com
13292 S 5600 W
Herriman, UT

Cookies
Hand Pies
Regular Pie
Macarons


Little America Coffee Shop
Instagram: @LittleAmericahotel
Littleamerica.com
500 S Main Street
Salt Lake City, UT

Hot Turkey Sandwich
Homemade mashed potatoes and gravy
Chicken Noodle Soup: Available Sundays
Chef Bernhard’s Granola Parfait
Homemade Granola

Deena Manzanares
Deena Manzanares
Deena Marie Manzanares is a Utah native, but lived in NYC for a few years while attending the Atlantic Theater Company Acting School. Locally, she has worked as a professional actor for years in both stage and film.





Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Good Things Utah Sponsors