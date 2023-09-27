- On Good Things Utah this morning – Don’t make the struggle of traveling any worse than it already is. If you’re hitting the skies, you should probably avoid these foods:
- Fried Food
- We never met a French fry we didn’t like, but it’s best to avoid them and other fried foods before a flight. Fried foods can cause heartburn thanks to all those fats and oils, and they tend to be high in sodium, which can lead to fluid retention and cause bloat or swelling in your body while you’re up in the air. Not fun.
- Red Meat
- If you’re tempted to hit up your favorite burger spot before a flight, you might want to think again. Many people have difficulty digesting red meat, so in addition to discomfort, you could treat everyone around you to a pretty gross odor as your body attempts to to digest it.
- Coffee
- Airplanes already dry up your body to begin with, so combined with the dehydrating properties in caffeine, you could easily develop a headache or become nauseous.
- Alcohol
- Not to kill your vibes, but alcohol + airplanes is a seriously bad idea. It can dehydrate you and lead to you feeling hungover when you land. Is that really how you want to start off your trip?
- Beans
- You know by now that beans cause gas, and that’s one thing when you’re sitting around your house, but imagine being cooped up in a tiny airplane seat for hours in that situation? Not only is that not fun for you, but it’s seriously bad luck for whoever ends up sitting next to you.
- We hope you join us as we dive into this Hot Topic and so much more this morning on GTU!
