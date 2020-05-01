Foods that immediately boost your immune system

Live Now
  • On Good Things Utah today – Mother’s Day is just a few days away and we want to help you celebrate your mom! Email us a picture and we will put it on the air – goodthings@abc4.com. If you plan on getting extra sleep over the weekend, stop hitting your snooze button. Sleep doctors say the more you stick to a schedule the better your body responds. And speaking of your body, fill it with foods that help boost your immune system! Surae has a list of what we should all be putting in our diets. And when are the malls opening? We have the latest plans for some of your favorite stores.
  • And at the end of the show, the one word that might be making your home life tougher. We get advice from a real life Hostage Negotiator – hope you join us for a Friday edition of GTU.

