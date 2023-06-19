SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH)- In light of our food truck frenzy week, Ayzeia Rodrigues and Jordyn Sena joined us on the show today to discuss their passion for cooking and their food truck Natin but Grindz. A local Hawaiian food truck started in 2020, features a variety of Hawaii classics with a twist. Some of these dishes include the Teriyaki Loco Moco, Mochisadas, Deep Fried Spam Musubi and the Mochiko Furikake Chicken plate. Natin but Grindz serves aloha in every bite and aims to give aloha to everyone in the community. To learn more about where to find them and the amazing food they serve, check out their instagram. Use code NBGoodthings for 20% off.