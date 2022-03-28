Anna Seelos Co-Founder of Babeehive Goods joined hour two of GTU to share a product that could change your child’s life. Seelos discovered her son was born with a swallowing disorder two weeks after he was born. The disorder is called Dysphagia.

Seelos was on a hunt for 6 months to find a product that would help her son with swallowing. That was until Seelos came across the Subo Food Bottle. The Subo Food Bottle is an Australian bottle that has been a game-changer in helping Seelos son.

The food bottle replaces squeeze pouches and is perfect for purees, smoothies, applesauce, yogurt, and even oatmeal! As the child sips on the soft silicone spout the platform automatically moves up the bottle. This makes it easy for kids to suck and eat at their own pace. The Subo bottle is rigid, reusable, and easy to clean.

Dysphagia is also common in the elderly and the Subo Food Bottle can help them eat independently and at their own pace. Babeehive Goods also has an entire line of toddler feeding lines including silicone suction plates, bowls, bibs, cups, and snack cups.

Today Babeehive Goods will be doing a giveaway with a gift basket worth over $200. All viewers have to do is follow @babeehivegoods on Instagram and Facebook and comment on one of their posts. Babeehive Goods will announce the winner next month.

Subo Bottles are exclusively available through Babeehive Goods at www.babeehivegoods.com.

