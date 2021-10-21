Folk singer/songwriter shares her talent on GTU’s birthday show

Twenty-six-year-old singer/songwriter, Emily Bea came on the show to share her talent with viewers in celebration of GTU’s nineteenth birthday. In hour one she sang a song from her most recent album titled “All Four Seasons”.

After her performance, she shared that she wrote this song for her husband and shared it with him on their year anniversary, celebrating the completion of all four seasons together.

Emily has been writing songs since she was 16 and shared that Adelle and Ingrid were huge inspirations to her. She is now a big fan of Ben Rector. She performed her song Deja Vu and also sang Happy Birthday to GTU on hour 2.

You can find Emily on all streaming sites and also on Facebook, Instagram, Youtube, and her website.