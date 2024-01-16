SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — Tim Summerfield, Founder and Head Coach of UK Pro Soccer Academy, joined us on the show to share about his player development program for youth soccer players. He shared the importance of learning over winning and creating a positive learning environment for young athletes.

With over 72,000 registered youth players in Utah, Tim focuses on the development of technical skills in his training sessions. UK Pro Soccer Academy differentiates itself by following the UK soccer development pathway, prioritizing development until age 16, similar to Chelsea Football Club’s successful approach. The academy delivers hour-long sessions focusing on fundamental techniques, fostering a culture of learning and improvement.

For more information, visit www.ukprosoccer.com.