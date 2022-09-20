What do flight attendants say irks them most? What do they appreciate? What do they wish you knew before you board your flight? Flight attendant Farah Benevento sits down with us for our travel-themed show to dispel flight myths and share the do’s and dont’s.

After chatting with her, we see why a career as a flight attendant is so fun! We want to hop that plane and travel immediately. With good manners, of course. And, it sounds like you just may be flying with a celebrity or two! Our jaws dropped at who she’s met in the air.