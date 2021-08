Looking for something fun to do this weekend? How about a balloon festival! On Aug. 13 and 14, hot air balloons will launch at 7 a.m. in Sandy City at 980 E 11400 S.

The night of Aug. 14, there will be a “glow” event. This will take place at 10000 S Centennial Parkway from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

There will also be a 5k at 9 p.m. on Aug. 14. Those interested can register here.

For more information regarding this event, follow Sandy City on IG, FB, and Twitter.