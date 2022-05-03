Shawn Chamberlain is the owner and designer of Flower Co. Bar and stopped by to talk all things Mother’s Day flowers. We learn about the benefits of having flowers in the home and office, holidays and events, and even classes.

Best part? When Shawn had Brianne’s husband and kids come in to make a special bouquet to surprise her with on air!

Visit Flower Co. Bar inside Fernweh Lifestyles at 260 E Main St. Midway, UT 84049

Be sure to visit the official IG account for multiple giveaways, running now!

