Flossing, food allergies, and food down the wrong pipe

Happy Fri-yay, we made it to the weekend! Nicea and Reagan are live and living it up from Dixie State, so table talk is action packed. First off, are you tired, or just hungry? And what host didn’t get their breakfast this morning? Plus, Halloween candy food allergies, what happens if you don’t floss regularly, and what is happening inside your body when food goes down the wrong pipe? Besides just the sheer embarrassment if it happens in public.

At the end of the show, we tell you about one Utah County house so decorated for Halloween you just have to see it to believe it! Don’t forget to peep the clip below.