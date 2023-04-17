SALT LAKE CITY, UT (Good Things Utah) – It’s prom season, and you can’t have prom without the perfect floral arrangement to go along with it! Betsy Borden from Dancing Daisies Floral joined us today to talk about the floral trends and accessories that will help elevate your teen’s prom look this year.

This year, wearable flower corsages are in, and many teens have been wearing flower rings and bracelets instead of corsages. Flower crowns and flower earrings have also been huge, and many teen girls are opting for these more wearable options to add flair to their look.

This wearable flower jewelry can come in gold or silver, and real flowers are glued to the cuff, giving you that classic corsage look with some added elegance. Certain flowers have also become very popular this year, with ranunculus and spray rose being the top picks for prom looks.

Some teens are ditching corsages altogether this year and are instead opting for bouquets. With the bouquets, you can save it and take them home, but with corsages most people end up throwing those away.

For the boys, big bulky boutonnieres are out of style, and more teenagers are wanting a simple and elegant prom look. There is also no more need to pin them, and in many places you can find magnet boutonnieres that make it easy to take the flowers on and off.

When you buy floral arrangements, make sure to color coordinate with your date and find colors that will make your outfit pop. You can buy floral arrangements for your teen’s prom at www.dancingdaisiesfloral.com or on Instagram at @dancingdaisiesfloral.