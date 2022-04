It’s time for Friday Flicks, and we’ve got film critic Patrick Beatty back to tell us what’s hot this weekend! He talks five films, The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, The Bad Guys, The Northman, Our Flag Means Death, and Polar Bear.

Peep the segment to hear the synopsis, ratings, and the score he gives each film! Happy Friday!

Website: https://patrickbeattyreviews.com/

Facebook & Instagram: Patrick Beatty Reviews