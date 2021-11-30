Flavored popcorn everyone will love

Tis the season for flavored popcorn! Owners of Popcorn Dusters, Cindy Barrowes and Jennifer Wall came by today with quite the variety for our crew. With flavors from caramel apple, candy cane, and pumpkin pie to strawberry banana, mango, and caprice- These ladies have it all!

Popcorn Dusters is a local, women-owned business that provides high-quality, gourmet popcorn! By using whole ingredient flavors instead of candied popcorn or popcorn with syrups, the popcorn has better nutritional value and taste.

With over 20 different flavors, Popcorn Dusters has you covered for any special event from weddings, graduations, baby showers, etc. These would also make great neighbor gifts for the holidays.

Visit popcorndusters.com for more information on their subscription program and check out their Black Friday deals that will still be going through the end of the week. Also, give them a follow on Social Media to stay informed on new flavors.