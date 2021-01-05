Flank steak stir-fry recipe

This flank steak stir-fry by our girl Chef Jenn Martello had us drooling, and we know you will be too. Try it tonight! Find Jenn on IG @chefjennmartello and online www.chefjennmartello.com
Flak Steak Stir-Fry
Ingredients:
3 Tbsp Mirin
3 Tbsp Soy Sauce
2 Tsp Cornstarch
2 Tbsp Avocado Oil
1 lb Flank Steak Thinly Sliced
1 cup Carrots, Shredded
1 each Garlic clove, minced
1 each Jalapeno, chopped
1 tsp Ginger, fresh chopped
3 cups Mung Bean Sprouts
4 cups Baby Spinach
1/2 Cup Cilantro, chopped
1 Tsp Sesame Oil
1 Tbsp Sesame seeds, toasted
Directions:
1. In a small bowl mix mirin, soy sauce and cornstarch, set aside.
2. In a large skillet heat Avocado oil, Add steak without overcrowding or disturbing and cook for 1 min.
3. Add carrots and stir-fry 1 min, add garlic, jalapeno and ginger and cook until fragrant.
4. Add in bean sprouts and baby spinach to the skillet and pour over soy sauce mixture to cook 3-5 min until spinach is wilted.
5. Sprinkle with cilantro and drizzle sesame oil over the top of the stir-fry. Serve with toasted sesame seeds if desired.
6. Great over rice or noodles. Garnish with Sriracha for a kick.