Flank steak stir-fry recipe

This flank steak stir-fry by our girl Chef Jenn Martello had us drooling, and we know you will be too. Try it tonight!



Flak Steak Stir-Fry

Ingredients:

3 Tbsp Mirin

3 Tbsp Soy Sauce

2 Tsp Cornstarch

2 Tbsp Avocado Oil

1 lb Flank Steak Thinly Sliced

1 cup Carrots, Shredded

1 each Garlic clove, minced

1 each Jalapeno, chopped

1 tsp Ginger, fresh chopped

3 cups Mung Bean Sprouts

4 cups Baby Spinach

1/2 Cup Cilantro, chopped

1 Tsp Sesame Oil

1 Tbsp Sesame seeds, toasted





Directions:

1. In a small bowl mix mirin, soy sauce and cornstarch, set aside.

2. In a large skillet heat Avocado oil, Add steak without overcrowding or disturbing and cook for 1 min.

3. Add carrots and stir-fry 1 min, add garlic, jalapeno and ginger and cook until fragrant.

4. Add in bean sprouts and baby spinach to the skillet and pour over soy sauce mixture to cook 3-5 min until spinach is wilted.

5. Sprinkle with cilantro and drizzle sesame oil over the top of the stir-fry. Serve with toasted sesame seeds if desired.

6. Great over rice or noodles. Garnish with Sriracha for a kick.