During Hispanic Heritage Month, Tablado Dance wants will be performing ‘Ida y Vuelta’! They’d love for the community to attend this beautiful show and enjoy the distinct flavor of Flamenco, peppered with influences from Argentina in the “Tango” and “Milonga”; from Cuba in the “Habanera” and “Guajira”; from Mexico in the “Petenera”, from Uruguay in the “Vidalita”, and the graceful Colombiana that celebrates the unique conglomeration of these Flamenco palos featuring “el cajon” from Peru, the perfect addition to the percussion of the footwork and palmas in Flamenco rhythms.

The one-night-only performance happens on October 5th at 7 pm at the new beautiful Mid-Valley performing Art Center, at 2525 Taylorsville Blvd, Taylorsville,UT

$25 adults $22 seniors and students

https://www.facebook.com/tablado.utah