Kelly Murphy shared her top tips on how to solve common and easy-to-fix vacuum problems.

As an owner of 80 vacuums, Murphy is an expert on vacuums and how to fix them when issues start to pop up. Common issues that she discussed include clogs, brush roll failures, and cleaning filters. She shared how to fix and diagnose issues, including what basic tools you need to fix vacuum issues and where to look when you start to experience problems with your vacuum.