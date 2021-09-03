Five things you need to know to prevent suicide

Sept. 10 is World Suicide Prevention Day. This day hits close to home for our guest, Ganel-Lyn Condie, due to a tragic loss she experienced seven years ago because of suicide.
Condie shared five things she has learned over the last seven years while studying awareness and prevention.
- Mental health is for all of us. There are no groups that are free of risk.
- Therapy should be celebrated. It is education for our minds, hearts and relationships.
- Ask questions. Don’t be afraid to ask a loved one if they are struggling with thoughts of self-harm.
- We will never be better without you. Our lives are not better without you in it.
- Stay in your body. Our bodies are a gift so make choices each day that up the light in a sometimes dark world.
For more information, follow Condie on IG or on her website.