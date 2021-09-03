Five things you need to know to prevent suicide

Sept. 10 is World Suicide Prevention Day. This day hits close to home for our guest, Ganel-Lyn Condie, due to a tragic loss she experienced seven years ago because of suicide.

Condie shared five things she has learned over the last seven years while studying awareness and prevention.

Mental health is for all of us. There are no groups that are free of risk. Therapy should be celebrated. It is education for our minds, hearts and relationships. Ask questions. Don’t be afraid to ask a loved one if they are struggling with thoughts of self-harm. We will never be better without you. Our lives are not better without you in it. Stay in your body. Our bodies are a gift so make choices each day that up the light in a sometimes dark world.

