SALT LAKE CITY, Utah- (Good Things Utah) Empathy is a great tool to help us navigate our interpersonal relationships. Author and empathy activist Rob Volpe shares five steps to help build empathy in our everyday lives.

Growing up in Indiana and having been bullied, Volpe mastered the art of empathy. He says it has been his super power since he was a young child. Volpe also noticed that there was a crisis of adults lacking empathy. In his line of work dealing with the general public, he noticed it was challenging for some to build a connection. After doing addition research and surveys, he came to find this was an issue for the masses. “You don’t have to look very far to see that there’s just an empathy crisis everywhere,” said Volpe, who is the CEO of Ignite 360, a market research firm. “We started to find [that] nearly 1/3 of US adults are unable to easily see the point of view of other people and yet almost 2/3 of US adults are concerned about people’s inability to overcome our differences.” Volpe and Ignite 360 want to help people find how to be empathetic in the moment.

Here are the five tips to help us become more empathic in the moment:

Dismantle judgements: Stop being judgmental of others.

Ask Good questions: ask appropriate questions.

Actively listen: be present and pay attention.

Integrate into understanding: making sense other ways of understanding.

Use solution imagination: Take what you have heard and start to apply that into the conversation to reach a better outcome.

Volpe’s book ‘Tell Me More About That’ shares all of the information one needs to help better their empathy skills and take with them in every facet of their lives. This applies to nearly any situation we are in.

Volpe’s book is available for sale at The King’s English Bookstore and a book signing will take place on Jan. 9, 2023 at 6 p.m. The event will be held at 1511 S. 1500 E in Salt Lake City, Utah. The book will also be available on Amazon and other booksellers.

