Five star garlic and herb crusted prime rib

Want a prime rib that will make your taste buds dance? Maggie Faber has the best recipe and all the tips on how to cook it to five-star perfection.
Garlic and Herb Crusted Boneless Prime Rib
With Horseradish Sauce
Serves about 8
Prime Rib:
- 3-4 pound boneless prime rib roast
- 4 Tablespoons olive oil
- ⅓ cup kosher salt
- 2 Tablespoons coarse ground black pepper
- 1-2 teaspoons Aleppo pepper or crushed red pepper flakes
- 3 Tablespoons each fresh rosemary and sage, chopped
- 3 Tablespoons fresh garlic, chopped
Horseradish Sauce:
- 2-4 Tablespoons prepared horseradish (to taste)
- ½ cup sour cream
- ½ cup mayonnaise
- 1 teaspoon dijon mustard
- 1-2 Tablespoons lemon juice
- 3 Tablespoons fresh chives, chopped
- 2 Tablespoons fresh parsley, chopped
- Salt and Pepper to taste
Directions:
- If able, remove prime rib from packaging and leave uncovered in the fridge to dry out the exterior of the beef.
- Mix together all the ingredients for the prime rib except the beef. Rub the paste all over the outside and let sit uncovered on counter at room temperature for 1-2 hours to let meat come to room temperature. It is recommended to cook the prime rib in a roasting pan on a rack.
- Set oven temp to 425℉, when heated place the prime rib in the center of oven. Cook for 30 minutes then reduce oven temp to 325℉ and cook until center of prime rib is at 135℉, about 1 hour.
- Remove from oven and let sit loosely covered with foil for 20 minutes, then slice and serve.
- For the Horseradish Sauce, combine all ingredients-adjusting amount of horseradish and lemon juice for desired taste and serve with prime rib.
Maggie Faber of Magpie Sweets and Eats on Instagram @magpiesweetsandeats