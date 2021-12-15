Five star garlic and herb crusted prime rib

Want a prime rib that will make your taste buds dance? Maggie Faber has the best recipe and all the tips on how to cook it to five-star perfection.  

Garlic and Herb Crusted Boneless Prime Rib

With Horseradish Sauce

Serves about 8

Prime Rib:

  • 3-4 pound boneless prime rib roast
  • 4 Tablespoons olive oil 
  • ⅓ cup kosher salt 
  • 2 Tablespoons coarse ground black pepper
  • 1-2 teaspoons Aleppo pepper or crushed red pepper flakes
  • 3 Tablespoons each fresh rosemary and sage, chopped
  • 3 Tablespoons fresh garlic, chopped

Horseradish Sauce:

  • 2-4 Tablespoons prepared horseradish (to taste)
  • ½ cup sour cream 
  • ½ cup mayonnaise
  • 1 teaspoon dijon mustard
  • 1-2 Tablespoons lemon juice 
  • 3 Tablespoons fresh chives, chopped 
  • 2 Tablespoons fresh parsley, chopped
  • Salt and Pepper to taste 

Directions: 

  1. If able, remove prime rib from packaging and leave uncovered in the fridge to dry out the exterior of the beef. 
  2. Mix together all the ingredients for the prime rib except the beef. Rub the paste all over the outside and let sit uncovered on counter at room temperature for 1-2 hours to let meat come to room temperature. It is recommended to cook the prime rib in a roasting pan on a rack. 
  3. Set oven temp to 425℉, when heated place the prime rib in the center of oven. Cook for 30 minutes then reduce oven temp to 325℉ and cook until center of prime rib is at 135℉, about 1 hour. 
  4. Remove from oven and let sit loosely covered with foil for 20 minutes, then slice and serve. 
  5. For the Horseradish Sauce, combine all ingredients-adjusting amount of horseradish and lemon juice for desired taste and serve with prime rib.

Maggie Faber of Magpie Sweets and Eats on Instagram @magpiesweetsandeats

