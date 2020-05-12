Five places to explore outdoors with your family

Chamaine Wollenzien from Wandering Families was on the show today to tell us about five local spots for adventurous family-friendly day trips! If you need to get out of the house, have a change of scenery, and play hard outdoors, put these locations on your summer bucket list!

San Rafael Swell: A true adventure playground! These two spots are North of Goblin Valley. Wild Horse Window Arch is a 3mi RT on slickrock which you can see from the paved road. Park in the slot canyon trailhead. It’s only .7 miles long and no elevation gain.

Red Ledges: A few miles up Spanish Fork Canyon in Diamond Fork Canyon. It is a mini Moab! Beautiful red rocks, and an arch. When you’re done climbing and exploring all around, wade in the knee-high deep stream across the road.

Toadstools: This is just outside of Kanab, and short 1 mile flat hike. An easy hike for all ages. Unique hoodoos and variegated rocks.

Spiral Jetty: Stunning earthwork art sculpture on the shore of the north end of the great salt lake. The water looks pink, the the area is beautiful.

Sun Tunnels: Designed by Spiral Jetty artist Robert Smithson’s wife, the sun tunnels are north of the Bonneville Salt Flats on a rutted road. Each cement tunnel has holes drilled in the pattern of a different constellation. On the summer solstice, the tunnels align perfectly with the setting sun.



