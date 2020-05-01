Five must-haves for Mother’s Day!

Mother’s Day is May 10th and Our Los Angeles producer friend Debbie Durkin has sent us some of her EcoLuxe must-have picks to celebrate our mom’s at home this Mother’s Day day during the quarantine. Take a look at the fun ideas in the segment and find all the details, links, and promo codes you’ll need below to send your mom something special!



1.) Retro Junkie: It’s time to put on the music, dance like nobody’s watching, and celebrate your mom by gifting her a glam tee by Retro Junkie! Their obsession is “Pop Culture”, and they’re passionate about bringing 80’s Music back to the future! During this unprecedented time, we find comfort in spreading nostalgic fashion when Glam Rock ruled, prior to the Golden era of Hip Hop. The Retro Junkie Shop features cool parodies to the inspirations behind the Retro Junkie Brand, and we hope you love these awesome shirts as much as we do! Enjoy your fav hot drink in our Retro Junkie coffee mugs. $22-24 for Premium Tees or Tanks, $14.99 for Cool Coffee Mugs, and $44.99 for Premium Hoodies! Online Shop RetroJunkieBar.com/Shop For 10% off, use promo code ABC4 at checkout! Offer expires on Mother Day 5/10.



2) Mó Eyewear: Now that you’ve got your groove on celebrating mom, it’s time to don Mó Eyewear, for ultimate coolness. Mó Eyewear is the best-selling brand in Spain that reflects high fashion and high quality at an affordable price. With 40 years of experience and hundreds of new designs every year, everyone needs a Mó! They offer a rainbow of eye candy with their Jellyfish collection. Just look at these fun colors! This will brighten up any mother on her day! FB: @moeyewearUSA IG: @mo_eyewear_usa Retail value $189.00. For 25% off, use promo code moABC4UTAH. Call 888-258-7885, mention the promo code, and your order will ship the same day!



3) The Zen Roller: The patent-pending, all-green, made-in-California Zen Roller is a must-have item this Mother’s Day. This Himalayan Salt Roller will help reduce inflammation and ease pain. This Roller will also work on your Canine family members as so pet moms will love it! Mom can enjoy it as a warm massage for tension or cool for pain. The barrel comes on and off so you can have the perfect temperature .Another perk it helps with fine lines and wrinkles. The Salt has anti-viral 84 trace Minerals so you can roll on skin for minor irritations and bruising. Retail price: is $30.00 Contact: thezenrollerinfo@gmail.com. or purchase on Instagram @Thezenroller



4) Roseshire Roses: Roseshire Roses is an experience, not an “arrangement” that features the highest quality roses and nationwide service available, with Elite customer service, to replace roses if there’s any issues Just look at these luxurious roses to honor your Mother! 1 doz Legendary: $109 Meet our classic black Roseshire box available in an assortment of fresh rose colors. 1 doz Beauty Beast: $199 Roseshire X Disney Beauty & The Beast represents true love no matter what shape, color, or size! The design collaboration reflects Belle’s appreciation for the rose and its meaning and relationship with The Beast. This box features our fresh roses. Eyes For You Preserved Roses $89 Roseshire X Disney are proud to bring you Eyes For You! This magical offering features Mickey & Minnie Mouse with our preserved red Forever Roses that will last 1-2 years without water! IG: @RoseshireCo FB: Roseshire Roseshire.com



5) My Bunny Valentine: This plushie bunny makes the perfect Mother’s Day gift because it’s the softest & cutest plushie ever! Unlike a real pet, he does not require any effort to maintain. Tucked inside him is a 5’ throw blanket so kids can cuddle with their moms! He makes a cozy companion while binge watching your fave series. Or when mom gets chilly. she can simply whip out the blanket and still have a fluffy head to use as a pillow! A portion of our proceeds go directly to our favorite bunny rescue SaveABunny.org. IG: @mybunnyvalentine Retail cost: $54.99. For 15% off, use code momday15 at our website www.mybunnyvalentine.com.