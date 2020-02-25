How can plank form help to achieve your fitness goals?

Feel your best and get your blood pumping! Here in the studio today we have Kat Nelson, teaching us her fitness routines and fit secrets.

Kat shared that the ‘why, what and how’ are three key things that help her help you, achieve your fitness goals and body results.

The first step is to define your why. This involves looking not only outward, but inward too. Then comes the what. What is it that you want to change? Lastly, the how. How to best achieve your goals and avoid the excuses that keep you from getting to your workout!

Kat also shared the benefits of planking and why it’s a great foundation to your core exercise.

Keep up and stay fit through Kat’s Instagram: @allthings_kat_.

