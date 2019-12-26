Fitness trends of 2019

“When I think of 2019 fitness trends, I think of HIIT workouts (High Intensity Interval Training) and bands for resistance training (specifically, ‘booty bands’),” says fitness pro, Sam Zuro.

According to Sam, the idea is to move your body. You don’t need weights to challenge yourself. You don’t need a gym to get endorphins going.

“A small workout is better than no workout at all. Body weight can be hard, but it’s also so very functional!” says Sam.

Here are Sam’s suggested exercises:

Workout:

Mountain climbers: 20 mountain climbers, 20 twisting mountain climbers

Get into plank or pushup position. Keep your shoulders directly over hands. Engage core and keep hips low. Pull knees past body. The quicker the feet, the faster your heart rate! Don’t allow your belly to fall.

Modifications: Add in pushup to make more difficult or slow down the movement to make it easier.

Reverse lunge jump with knee drive. 8-10 reps each side

Stand with feet together. Take a controlled lunge backward with left foot. As you lunge back with left foot, drive your left arm forward to maintain balance. From the ground, drive your left knee up, coming into a standing position with your left leg lifted at a 90-degree angle. Simultaneously, drive your right arm up to maintain balance.

For extra challenge, add in pulses in the reverse lunge.

Banded Squats – 10 reps, 3 second pause

Place band around thighs above the knees. Take a medium stance with a slight foot flare. When you go down into the squat, push your knees out. Extend arms out in front and hold for 3 seconds.

Banded Glute Bridge – 10 reps, 3 second pause

You can do a wide stance or do a narrow stance and drive knees out. Depends on what you want. Drive elbows into the ground, tuck chin, lift toes up and drive glute into the air. Make sure to keep knees pushing out!

Modifications: You can add a hip abduction at the top of the glute bridge or make it a single leg glute bridge if you are feeling extra strong!

Banded side to side swoops – Go until burnout

Take steps left and right. Keep torso slightly bent over and stay centered. Make sure to keep knees out. Don’t allow them to cave!

Modifications: You can turn this into a deeper side to side squat walk for extra challenge.

To keep up with Sam and her fitness, follow her on Instagram @sam.zuro.