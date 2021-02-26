Fitness Friday: squat and burpee variations and modifications

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

We can’t help but be in the BEST mood when Ezekiel Andrew leads our Fitness Friday!

He teaches us that as we head into the weekend, it’s important to zero in on your focus for the coming week. Here are the questions and motivation he left us with today:

What will you give up on if you give up now? A step forward is a step forward. Do you believe in you?

Now that we have our focus, it’s time to workout! But not before we stretch!

Once you’re warm, knock out 50 jumping jacks, then head into squats and burpees to work that lower and all over body! Ezekiel shared the variations and modifications you can do for your at home workout, depending on your level.

For fitness inspiration, motivation and coaching, visit Instagram: @phyzeke_health_and_fitness !