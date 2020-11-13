Fitness Friday: killer core workout with resistance bands

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

Fitness instructor Suzette Jackson has been leading fitness Classes for 20 years now! Certified in dozens of formats, she’s taught all over the valley. Suzette truly has a love for what she does. Today she showed us the exercise band, a travelers best friend, and the in home pandemic workout secret weapon! You can get an entire body workout, work up a sweat and have fun wherever your are with nothing but a band.

With the band, you can work up a sweat and push the muscles to fatigue. It doesn’t weigh anything so you can easily pack it in your suitcase. A lot of people have not gone back to the gym with COVID-19. Suzette was teaching seven classes a week at 24hr fitness when her gym closed permanently during the lock down.

Getting the right equipment in your home has been a struggle for many. These bands are around $10 at Walmart, Target, Big 5 etc. Once you learn how to use them effectively it makes working out at home much easier.

Suzette reminds us not to underestimate the core. Every movement in sports and in life stems from the core. A stronger core prevents back pain, and back injury, and allows peak performance in life. The core is front, back, side, internal and external muscles. She is currently teaching a 30 min band core workout class every Thursday at the new EOS, and VASA both in Bountiful.

Deena Manzanares Deena Marie Manzanares is a Utah native, but lived in NYC for a few years while attending the Atlantic Theater Company Acting School. Locally, she has worked as a professional actor for years in both stage and film.





