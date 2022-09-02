GTU host Brianne Johnson went to Ascend Fitness Studio in South Jordan and got her groove on with owner Angela Ainsworth. Ascend values the community built in a group fitness environment. Classes are available for people of all levels and Ainsworth says they specialize in high fitness with women in mind. While the studio wants to create an empowering and safe space for women, people of all genders are welcome and encouraged to come. The studio is located 1645 W Towne Center Drive in Suite C-1 and is open Mondays-Saturdays. The studio is closed on Sunday. Currently, The studio has a promo for new members. Unlimited classes for the first month for $40 instead of $80.

